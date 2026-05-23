Stephen Colbert makes surprise return to TV only 23 hours after Late Show finale

On Friday night, Stephen Colbert served as guest host for a Michigan public access show less than one day after hosting the last episode of The Late Show. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Late Friday night, Michigan viewers of the show Only in Monroe were given a special treat as Colbert took over as host for an hour-long episode.

"It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount," Colbert joked.

The comedian – who previously hosted the show in July 2015 – was joined by several guests, including musician Jack White, actors Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, and a surprise appearance from rapper and Michigan-native Eminem.

The appearance came less than one night after Colbert hosted the last episode of The Late Show, which was axed after he mocked his bosses at CBS for giving $16 million to Donald Trump as part of a legal settlement for allegedly "maliciously" editing an interview with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris during the 2024 elections.

Though CBS insisted the decision was financial, critics believe the company was trying to curry Trump's favor so that his administration would support their merger with Paramount, which was approved by Trump's Federal Communications Commission shortly after.