Sydney Sweeney bares skin in new American Eagle ad after "Good Genes" scandal

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney has teamed up with American Eagle for its newest drop – but has the world moved on from her " Good Genes " drama?

Sydney Sweeney starred in American Eagle's newest ad for their new drop of waist-baring pants after causing a stir with her previous campaign. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

Sydney celebrated the arrival of the brand's "low-rise season" with the 28-year-old modeling several styles of pants from its latest collection in a new Instagram post.

For the drop, Sydney flaunted her toned waist in the various designs, including wide-leg, skintight, boot-cut, and baggy, which she complemented with tees, denim shirts, and a jean jacket.

One shot featured The Housemaid star all smiles and barefoot as she rocked a white T-shirt with blue jeans and had her signature blonde hair styled in loose waves.

Another image captured Sydney sporting a pair of slouchy, cargo pants that sat so low on her waist, her white undies teasingly poked out.

She further gushed over the launch on her IG stories, where she reposted the dump and captioned it, "Denim on denim is always in."