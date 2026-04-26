Sydney Sweeney sings on Scooter Braun's shoulders during sweet Stagecoach date

Indio, California - Sydney Sweeney was all smiles as she enjoyed the Stagecoach music festival this weekend alongside her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney (r.) brought Scooter Braun to the Stagecoach country music festival over the weekend, where she promoted her new lingerie line. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & ZUMA Press Wire

The 28-year-old Euphoria star was seen in fan footage from the country music event on Friday, singing along to performer Ella Langley while sitting atop Scooter's shoulders.

Sydney wore her signature blonde tresses in a bouncy curls and rocked a lacy white top under denim overalls.

The cozy outing comes after the lovebirds made their romance social media official earlier this month, confirming dating rumors that first began swirling last September.

Alongside a snap with Sydney from the recent Euphoria season 3 premiere, the 44-year-old music exec declared himself a "lucky bastard" for managing to take the Hollywood starlet off the market.

On Saturday, The Housemaid star continued to let the good times roll as she promoted her SYRN lingerie brand at the music festival, and clips shared online even showed her performing a duet with Diplo.

With her hair much straighter than the day before, Sydney stunned in a baby blue corset over a white lace dress, which she paired with matching white cowboy boots.