Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid movie is heading to the stage!

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney 's hit movie , The Housemaid, is heading to the stage as its film sequel is underway!

The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried (r.), will be getting a stage adaption after dominating the global box office. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

The juicy psychological thriller, based on the novel by Freida McFadden, is being developed for the stage, per Variety.

Melting Pot – a British company led by producers Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska and playwright Bekah Brunstetter – will spearhead the stage adaptation, though a production timeline is still undisclosed.

The latest news about the Lionsgate franchise follows the film's sequel, The Housemaid's Secret, getting the green light, with Kristen Dunst joining the cast!

Erin Westerman, the president of Lionsgate, shared with Variety in March, "It is a privilege to bring The Housemaid's next chapter to the screen with Kirsten Dunst.

Westerman called the Bring It On star an "icon," adding, "Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness. Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems."