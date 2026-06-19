Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated hip hop producer, has died
Nashville, Tennessee - Grammy-nominated hip hop producer Tay Keith, who worked with musicians including Beyoncé, Travis Scott and Future, has been found dead at the age of 29.
The producer behind rapper Scott’s hit track Sicko Mode and Drake’s Nonstop was found by police in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, during a welfare check.
Keith, real name Brytavious Chambers, also worked with stars including Enimem, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, J Cole, and 21 Savage.
A statement from Metro Nashville Police Department said: "No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith."
"He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results."
Tay Keith's celebrated career as music producer
Keith was nominated for a best rap song Grammy for Sicko Mode, which also topped the US charts.
He was nominated again in 2024 for his production on Drake and 21 Savage’s Rich Flex.
He recently worked on Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 album Megan, Jack Harlow’s single Just Us featuring Doja Cat, and Travis Scott’s single 4×4.
He also worked on tracks including Beyonce’s Before I Let Go, BlocBoy JB’s Look Alive, and Sexyy Red’s 2023 song Pound Town.
BlocBoy JB shared a broken heart emoji on his Instagram stories after news of Keith’s death emerged. He wrote "Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad" alongside a photo of him and Keith together.
He also shared a screenshot of his phone call log, showing frequent calls between the two, writing: "We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving."
Keith founded music label Drumatized Music Group, based in Memphis, alongside his manager, Cambrian Strong.
The duo were featured together on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list in 2024 and Billboard magazine named Keith one of the top producers of the 21st century.
Cover photo: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP