Tay Keith, Grammy-nominated hip hop producer, has died

Nashville, Tennessee - Grammy-nominated hip hop producer Tay Keith, who worked with musicians including Beyoncé, Travis Scott and Future, has been found dead at the age of 29.

Tay Keith attends the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The producer behind rapper Scott’s hit track Sicko Mode and Drake’s Nonstop was found by police in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, during a welfare check.

Keith, real name Brytavious Chambers, also worked with stars including Enimem, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, J Cole, and 21 Savage.

A statement from Metro Nashville Police Department said: "No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith."

"He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results."