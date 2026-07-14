Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get a dog? And puppy makes three!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and her brand new husband Travis Kelce may have just expanded their little family! Did the newlyweds get a dog ? Swifties, you might need to sit down for this one...

Taylor Swift (r) and her brand new husband, Travis Kelce, may well have expanded their little family to include a Samoyed dog! © Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Unsplash/Lui Peng

Hollywood's most notorious cat lady may have just gone to the dogs.

Taylor is known for her love of cats, so much so that her three kitties – Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button – have become a big part of her personal brand and reputation.

For example, she made a viral post amid the 2024 presidential race proudly branding herself a "Childless Cat Lady" in defiance of controversial comments made by then-vice-presidential candidate JD Vance.

The Swift family felines may be forced to adjust to a new puppy roommate, though, because it looks like the newlyweds really have gotten themselves a dog.

Why else would the pop princess and her NFL star hubby be toting around a fluffy white-coated pup?

On July 12, the tight end was spotted landing at the newly renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach.

The adorable dog, which appears to be a Samoyed, was seen trailing along with Travis while the NFL star disembarked the private jet.

Back in March, some footage came out on social media of Tayvis accompanied by a fluffy white puppy that looks suspiciously like the dog from the new pics.