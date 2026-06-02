Is Taylor Swift snubbing ex-BFFs Miles and Keleigh Teller from her wedding?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has reportedly snubbed her former friends Miles and Keleigh Teller from her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

A new report has revealed Taylor Swift (r.) will not be inviting Miles and Keleigh Teller (c.) to her upcoming wedding. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

The gossip comes from a Page Six report published Monday, which did not provide a reason for their exclusion from the big day.

Taylor was last spotted with the couple in February 2024 when they joined the 36-year-old in her VIP suite to watch Travis compete in the Super Bowl.

Miles surprised fans in November 2025 when he gave a pretty cryptic response to a question about whether he'd attend Taylor's wedding.

"I don't know. That is gonna be – I imagine – one impressive wedding," he told a reporter.

Shortly after, the 39-year-old actor linked up with Travis for an appearance on the NFL star's podcast, but outside of that, there's been little interaction between the two couples.

The apparent rift was pretty unexpected, as Miles and Keleigh had been quite close to Taylor for several years.

Miles co-starred in the Grammy winner's music video for I Bet You Think About Me, while his wife gifted Taylor a lavish opal ring for her birthday in late 2023.