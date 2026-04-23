Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny reign supreme on Spotify's new all-time lists!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny topped Spotify's all-time music charts as the streamer marked its 20th anniversary Thursday with a "definitive look" at its most popular offerings.

Taylor Swift (l.) has been revealed as Spotify's top artist of all time, while Bad Bunny holds the no. 2 spot and the platform's most-streamed album. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Per TODAY, Spotify celebrated its milestone with the first-ever look at the most-streamed artists, songs, and albums in the platform's history.

"Drawn from years of listening across hundreds of millions of fans, these lists capture the music and stories that didn't just break through, but stayed, becoming part of everyday life around the world," Spotify said in a statement.

It was Swift who reigned supreme as the streamer's most popular artist of all time, with Lover and Midnights coming in at no. 8 and no. 18 on the albums list.

Bad Bunny, who was the second most-streamed artist, boasted the most popular album with Un Verano Sin Ti, while YHLQMDLG came in at no. 15.

The top two are fairly unsurprising: either the 36-year-old pop star or the 32-year-old rapper has been named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year since 2020.

As for the top songs, it was The Weeknd who took the crowning spot with Blinding Lights, followed by Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and The Neighbourhood's Sweater Weather.