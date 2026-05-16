Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on NYC date night amid Big Apple wedding rumors

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on a romantic date night in New York City, where the lovebirds are rumored to be tying the knot this summer!

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce grabbed dinner in SoHo on Friday ahead of their rumored New York City wedding. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

Photos showed the 36-year-old spouses-to-be holding hands as they headed to dinner at Or'esh in the SoHo neighborhood on Friday, per Page Six.

Taylor dressed for the warmer weather in a chic, off-the-shoulder midi dress with a blue floral pattern, which she paired with gold jewelry and a straw purse.

Travis, meanwhile, sported a blue, pin-striped dress shirt and dark pants.

The outing comes amid swirling rumors that the couple, who announced their engagement last August, are planning to wed in New York over the Fourth of July weekend.

The pop star and NFL tight end were initially said to be getting hitched in Rhode Island, but a celebrity wedding planner ultimately debunked that theory.

According to TMZ, Taylor is attempting to avoid any further leaks by calling up her famous friends herself to invite them, rather than opting for traditional save-the-date letters by mail.