Taylor Swift sparks wild fan theories as she posts – then deletes – website countdown
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has got her fanbase buzzing after she posted – and then suddenly deleted – a mysterious countdown on her website.
The drama began on Thursday when eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that a 48-hour countdown had been added to the pop star's official website.
The countdown featured the numbers in a yellow font over a blue background with cartoon clouds.
Fans quickly surmised that this could be connected to Disney's upcoming Toy Story sequel, as the background looked suspiciously similar to the cloud wallpaper found in Andy's bedroom throughout the film series.
Toy Story 5 is set to drop on June 19, and as astute Swifties noted, this just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of Taylor's debut single, Tim McGraw.
So, what could it all mean?
Though the countdown has been deleted, it does seem like a hint that the 36-year-old singer will contribute a song to the movie's soundtrack.
And if the theories are correct, it could be the long-awaited Tim McGraw (Taylor's Version).
Will Taylor Swift be on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack?
After buying back the masters to her first six albums last year, Taylor revealed that she had indeed re-recorded her self-titled 2006 album and gushed that she "loves" how the new version sounds.
Her "Taylor's Version" re-recording project was seemingly paused once she got her masters back, but Toy Story 5 could provide her with the opportunity to release the re-recorded Tim McGraw.
With a cowboy protagonist and a through-line theme of growing up, Toy Story is undoubtedly a good fit for Taylor's country debut to return!
This wouldn't be the first time the Opalite artist has released a new Taylor's Version track for a TV or film project.
Taylor had close ties to the Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, which featured several re-recorded tracks that the Grammy winner hadn't yet dropped.
The countdown hasn't yet returned to Taylor's website, but knowing how Swifties are, it's safe to say it won't be forgotten about anytime soon!
Cover photo: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP