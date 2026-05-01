Taylor Swift sparks wild fan theories as she posts – then deletes – website countdown

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has got her fanbase buzzing after she posted – and then suddenly deleted – a mysterious countdown on her website.

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that the singer is involved with the Toy Story 5 soundtrack after she posted a cryptic countdown on Thursday. © Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The drama began on Thursday when eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that a 48-hour countdown had been added to the pop star's official website.

The countdown featured the numbers in a yellow font over a blue background with cartoon clouds.

Fans quickly surmised that this could be connected to Disney's upcoming Toy Story sequel, as the background looked suspiciously similar to the cloud wallpaper found in Andy's bedroom throughout the film series.

Toy Story 5 is set to drop on June 19, and as astute Swifties noted, this just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of Taylor's debut single, Tim McGraw.

So, what could it all mean?

Though the countdown has been deleted, it does seem like a hint that the 36-year-old singer will contribute a song to the movie's soundtrack.

And if the theories are correct, it could be the long-awaited Tim McGraw (Taylor's Version).