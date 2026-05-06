Ted Turner, news legend and pioneering founder of CNN, has died

New York, New York - Ted Turner , the flamboyant entrepreneur who transformed television news with the creation of CNN in 1980, has died at the age of 87, the network said Wednesday.

Ted Turner, the pioneering founder of CNN who helped create the 24-hour news cycle, has died at the age of 87. © Nicholas KAMM / AFP

The mustached southerner, yachting enthusiast, and philanthropist, whose empire also included sports clubs, had been suffering from the degenerative disease Lewy Body Dementia.

Cable News Network upended established broadcasting with its dedication to around-the-clock breaking news and shot to global recognition with its coverage of the Gulf War in 1990-91.

The 24-hour network was the first in the US to run non-stop news and quickly built a worldwide footprint.

Correspondents brought live coverage from major events ranging from the collapse of the Soviet Union to the Chinese crackdown on the Tiananmen Square protests. CNN's decision to keep reporters in Baghdad amid US bombing on the Iraqi capital cemented the network's reputation as an indispensable source of breaking news.

"Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world," Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said in a statement.

"He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN."