Village People singer Victor Willis has died

San Diego, California - Victor Willis, lead singer of the disco group Village People whose hit Y.M.C.A. became a fixture at rallies for President Donald Trump, has died, his spouse said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He was 74.

Victor Willis (r.) of Village People performs during the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2023. © TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"It is with profound sadness that I must announce the death of my husband, VICTOR WILLIS. Victor passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2026 as a result of a short, but aggressive illness," the post on Willis' official page said.



The Texas-born musician was a co-founder of the Village People and co-wrote hits including Y.M.C.A, In the Navy, and Macho Man that swept the world's dance floors in the late 1970s.

With their flamboyant costumes and choreography, the group became a pop culture phenomenon, targeting disco's large gay audience with camp fantasy characters of butch builders, bikers, cowboys, and soldiers.

Willis left the group in 1980 but rejoined in 2017.

He struggled with drug addiction and took a plea deal over cocaine possession in 2006.