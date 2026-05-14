Vin Diesel leads emotional Fast and Furious tribute at Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, France - An emotional Vin Diesel and teary The Fast and the Furious co- stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster soaked up applause at a special cast reunion at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday c

From l. to r.: Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, and Jordana Brewster arrive for the screening of The Fast and the Furious at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2026. © SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP

Speaking at a raucous midnight screening of the 2001 street-racing blockbuster, which Cannes supremo Thierry Fremaux hailed as a "classic," Diesel paid tribute to late fellow driver Paul Walker.

Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013, was represented by his daughter, the actor and model Meadow Rain Walker, who shared a long hug with Diesel on the red carpet.

"The person who was not going to let me come alone here, to represent that brotherhood, was Meadow Rain," Diesel said inside the full-capacity main cinema in Cannes.

"I'm going to go shed a tear real quick," he added.

The Fast franchise, now an 11-movie series that has grossed more than 7 billion dollars at the box office, is set to end with Fast Forever in 2028.

Diesel (58) sounded surprised at the warmth of the tribute from Cannes tastemaker Fremaux who said the series "had become a classic" and had "left an enormous mark on the history of cinema."

"To come with a film, that you, the head of the most prestigious film festival in the world, where every artist in the world wants to be recognized, that you are calling this film we did 25 years ago a classic, how profound is that?" Diesel said.