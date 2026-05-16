Woody Harrelson calls on Americans to "demonstrate like the French"

Cannes, France - Actor Woody Harrelson told AFP that Americans should "demonstrate like the French" because "we let our government get away with so much" as he premiered a new black comedy Saturday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Woody Harrelson said the US is in "some serious trouble" as he promoted a new movie at the Cannes Film Festival. © Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP

The Larry Flynt and Natural Born Killers star – who describes himself as "anarchist or probably more a libertarian" – insisted he loved "French people protesting".

"The French are like, no way. It's refreshing. I wish we were more like that," he said.

Harrelson, who famously said that he "felt dirty" after spending an evening with President Donald Trump two decades ago, said "this whole world's going to hell in a handbasket".

He plays alongside fellow Hollywood star Kristen Stewart in Full Phil, the latest wacky dark comedy from French director Quentin Dupieux, best known for Rubber, his cult B-movie absurdist horror about a serial killer car tire.

Harrelson said that although "I live in a bubble... at least I'm aware that we are in some serious trouble.

"I feel like there's a lot of terrible s**t happening and people are just busy on their phones."