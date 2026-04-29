Youngest James Bond ever? British star Louis Partridge sparks 007 rumors

London, UK - Speculation about the successor to Daniel Craig as British secret agent James Bond continues to gather pace, and now, a new name has emerged – and it's one who could fundamentally change the film series.

Louis Partridge (22) would be the youngest actor to take on the role of James Bond. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Louis Partridge, who is just 22 years old, could therefore become the youngest 007 of all time, should he actually get the job.

As Variety reported, the Brit is indeed on the shortlist of candidates to succeed Bond and has a real chance of landing the role of the world's most famous secret agent.

Many industry insiders are also certain that the new 007 will be significantly younger than his predecessors, which has further fueled speculation about Partridge.

The rising actor, who dated pop star Olivia Rodrigo between 2023 and 2025, is best known as Lord Tewkesbury in Netflix's Enola Holmes movies starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Partridge was last seen in the historical drama House of Guinness. The series was created by filmmaker Steven Knight, who has also been hired as screenwriter for the upcoming James Bond film. A possible clue?

At the very least, Partridge is said to have already hinted at an interest in the legendary role in the past.