Christopher Nolan bizarrely bans this object from his film sets: "He looked down and went, 'Nope!'"
Director Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, The Odyssey, has been a huge hit for him and his all-star cast, which includes Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and more. Yet everyone on set had to follow the same rule: a certain object was absolutely off‑limits!
As the 55‑year‑old revealed in an interview with CBS Mornings, he introduced this rule while shooting his popular film Oppenheimer.
On his sets, UGG boots – sheepskin‑lined footwear – are strictly prohibited.
He said that in the past actors sometimes showed up on set wearing the "big, fluffy, comfy slippers" for long shoot days.
To him, "something like that can actually weirdly take you out of reality."
He continued, saying, "You know, there are certain things that just remind you you're in the real world as opposed to the world we're trying to create for the actors."
The boots are a symbol of modernity and don’t belong in the world he wants to create on set.
"I want to stay in the moment; we want the actors to stay in the moment," Nolan said.
He emphasized that the boots would disrupt the delicate acting atmosphere – which he noted was a bit funny, considering that a film set always has someone holding a microphone, massive cameras everywhere, and crew members bustling about.
Despite the ban, Christopher Nolan thinks UGGs are "great"
One thing the director made clear in the end, however, was: "UGGs are great!" – but he still doesn’t want to see them on his set.
Several of the actors from The Odyssey also commented on the unusual rule.
"I did show up one day with UGGS, and he looked down and went, 'Nope!'" Hathaway told USA Today in another interview.
Matt Damon added with a laugh, "He hates UGGs more than anything."
Nolan is known for his extraordinarily immersive film sets.
Instead of relying on green screens, he prefers shooting in real locations, using as many authentic sets and practical special effects as possible rather than depending on post‑production computer effects.
Cover photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa