Christopher Nolan bizarrely bans this object from his film sets: "He looked down and went, 'Nope!'"

Director Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, The Odyssey, has been a huge hit for him and his all-star cast, which includes Zendaya , Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, and more. Yet everyone on set had to follow the same rule: a certain object was absolutely off‑limits!

Christopher Nolan (55) has a strict rule: UGG boots are strictly prohibited on set. © Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

As the 55‑year‑old revealed in an interview with CBS Mornings, he introduced this rule while shooting his popular film Oppenheimer.

On his sets, UGG boots – sheepskin‑lined footwear – are strictly prohibited.

He said that in the past actors sometimes showed up on set wearing the "big, fluffy, comfy slippers" for long shoot days.

To him, "something like that can actually weirdly take you out of reality."

He continued, saying, "You know, there are certain things that just remind you you're in the real world as opposed to the world we're trying to create for the actors."

The boots are a symbol of modernity and don’t belong in the world he wants to create on set.

"I want to stay in the moment; we want the actors to stay in the moment," Nolan said.

He emphasized that the boots would disrupt the delicate acting atmosphere – which he noted was a bit funny, considering that a film set always has someone holding a microphone, massive cameras everywhere, and crew members bustling about.