Did Tom Holland just confirm those Zendaya wedding rumors?

Madrid, Spain - Spider-Man star Tom Holland seemingly just confirmed those long-standing rumors that he and Zendaya secretly tied the knot!

Tom Holland (l.) casually confirmed that he and Zendaya are indeed married as the lovebirds kicked off promotion for their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. © Thomas COEX / AFP

In a new interview with Esquire, the 29-year-old casually dropped the bombshell that he and Zendaya are indeed married, five years after their romance was first confirmed.

The news came when Tom was asked about viral AI-generated photos from their supposed wedding.

He explained that his grandmother had seen the images and was worried she hadn't been invited, but when asked whether he had to clarify things to other family members, he gave fans the confirmation they've been craving!

"No, because they were all there," Tom said.

After that, though, the Odyssey actor kept a tight lip, quipping, "That's all you'll get on that."

Wedding buzz emerged in March when Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, said the big day had "already happened."

Zendaya, who began rocking a new gold band around the same time, played coy about the speculation during her press tour for The Drama.

In April, the Emmy winner shed some light on why she refused to outright confirm the chatter, saying, "In a lot of ways, I'm also a very private person, and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well."