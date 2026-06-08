Average age of American video game players revealed in new report as industry hails growth

Washington DC - Video games are having a moment in the US – but the players are getting older.

The average American video game player is now 37 years old, according to a new report. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The average American video game player is now 37 years old – up from 29 about two decades ago – as the industry reports activity climbing back to its highest levels since the pandemic-era boom, a new report reveals.

The findings, from the Entertainment Software Association's annual Essential Facts report, challenge enduring stereotypes about who plays games while underscoring the industry's recovery from a post-pandemic slowdown.

"It mirrors in large part the demographics of the nation," ESA president and chief executive Stanley Pierre-Louis told AFP, noting that more than half of all players in the US are now 35 or older.

The steadily rising average player age reflects both the aging of a generation that grew up with consoles and a wave of older adults who have since picked up the hobby.

The gender split also defies the stereotypical image of the young male gamer.

Men account for 53% of players and women 46%, with women actually outnumbering men among Baby Boomers, the ESA said.

Overall, 67% of Americans play video games for at least an hour a week – a figure broad enough to encompass everything from blockbuster console titles to casual mobile games like Wordle.