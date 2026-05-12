eBay gives scathing response to GameStop takeover bid: "Neither credible nor attractive"

San Jose, California - Online marketplace eBay said Tuesday that it had rebuffed a $56 billion takeover offer from video game retailer GameStop, calling the unsolicited proposal "neither credible nor attractive."

GameStop had offered $56 billion to take over eBay – an offer the company has now rejected. © INA FASSBENDER / AFP

"eBay's board is confident that the company, under its current management team, is well positioned to continue to drive sustainable growth, execute with discipline, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders," board chairman Paul Pressler said in a statement.

GameStop, well known among American gamers but a much smaller company than eBay, made its stock-and-cash deal in early May.

Analysts quickly expressed doubts that it would be able to finance the deal, though its CEO Ryan Cohen said in a television interview that "we have the ability to issue stock to get the deal done."

GameStop has roughly $9.4 billion in available assets and said it had secured a commitment letter from the Canadian investment firm TD Securities for $20 billion in financing.

Its offer valued eBay at $125 per share, but in a sign that investors were skeptical of its success, eBay shares closed at just $108.13 on the Nasdaq composite on Monday.