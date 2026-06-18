Grand Theft Auto VI finally set to go on sale after repeated delays

Washington DC - Pre-sales of Grand Theft Auto VI, the feverishly anticipated video game release, will begin on June 25, Rockstar Games said on Thursday.

Pre-sales of Grand Theft Auto VI, the feverishly anticipated video game release, will begin on June 25, Rockstar Games said on Thursday. © Rockstar Games

GTA VI, due to be released on November 19 after two delays, is the latest entry in the blockbuster franchise and is set to arrive more than 13 years after GTA V, the second best-selling video game in history.

Rockstar Games, owned by New York-based Take-Two Interactive, announced the date in a post on X, saying pre-orders would begin across digital platforms and at select retailers.

Rockstar also released the game's official cover art but did not disclose pricing.

Analysts believe the game will be available at a base price of $80, based on recent comments from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick and industry reports.

Some analysts and online rumors had speculated the figure could climb toward $100 and reset industry norms.

As popular as it is notorious for its sexual and violent content, the franchise has allowed players to role-play as criminals doing dirty deeds across sprawling cityscapes since its first entry in 1997.