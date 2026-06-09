Nintendo to remake beloved fan-favorite, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, for Switch 2 console

Japanese games giant Nintendo on Tuesday announced a new version of the beloved 1998 action-adventure classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for its latest Switch 2 console.

A man plays Nintendo's game Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom inside a store at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong on May 19, 2023. © ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP

The company provided few details about the Ocarina of Time remake on a livestream presenting upcoming titles, saying only that the game will arrive this year, the 40th anniversary of the series.

Its original version on the Nintendo 64 console was a 1990s landmark, with an immersive, detailed 3D world and a combat system that allowed players to "lock on" to individual enemies – today an industry standard.

Players controlled green-clad protagonist Link in a time-hopping adventure that straddled both his childhood and adulthood, as he confronted dark lord Ganondorf to save Princess Zelda.

Ocarina of Time is regularly celebrated as one of the best games of all time in the gaming press, and has a 99% score on review aggregation site Metacritic.

A previous 2011 remake for Nintendo's 3DS handheld updated the original's graphics to take advantage of the machine's 3D capabilities.