PlayStation drops 15-year-old Call of Duty: Black Ops port – and gamers are fuming over the price

Los Angeles, California - Video game publisher Activision-Blizzard has dropped Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 (CoD: BO1/2) on Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but is charging an extraordinary price for them.

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 have been ported onto the PS4 and PS5. © Collage: Activision-Blizzard

Both CoD: BO1 and BO2 have been ported over to the PS4 and PS5 by Iron Galaxy, a veteran video game studio known for its assistance on the development and ports of numerous titles, including Starfield, Apex Legends, and Borderlands 2.

As a result, fans can play the legendary first installments in the now seven-game-long Black Ops series on modern PlayStations – a welcome addition for those who were left sorely disappointed by last year's Black Ops VII.

What isn't making CoD fans happy, however, is the pricing of these decade-old games – BO1 was released in 2010, BO2 in 2012 – which are being sold for $40 each on the PlayStation Store.

To make matters even worse, both games are offering a separate season pass for $29.99, meaning that if you want to experience the full package for the two games, you've got to drop a whopping $140.

Those with PlayStation Plus are a little luckier, however, as the games are on sale for $20 each, with each season pass costing only $9.

Most of the content is there, too, including both games' legendary campaigns, multiplayer, and Zombies. Keep in mind, though, that wager matches and theater mode have reportedly been removed.

Both games are running at 1080p resolution, 60 frames per second. They feature no graphical upgrades and no field of view sliders. Many are surprised they don't support 120 fps.