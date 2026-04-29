Academy honors pyrotechnics and visual effects: "Movie magic isn't magic. It's science"

Los Angeles, California - The Academy recognized technical advances that went into blockbuster hits such as Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Guardians of the Galaxy in its annual Scientific and Technical Awards on Tuesday.

Tuesday's ceremony recognized 27 people in various fields, including lead-free pyrotechnics, visual and sound effects, and animation (stock image.) © Unsplash/Guido Jansen

The awards have been presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, since 1931.

Tuesday's ceremony recognized 27 people in various fields, including lead-free pyrotechnics, visual and sound effects, and animation.

"Everyone in this room knows that movie magic isn't magic. It's science," said Darin Grant, who co-chaired the awards committee with Rachel Rose.

"It's a result of relentless experimentation, the refusal to accept the status quo. Technology is the foundation that turns imagination into reality," he added.

Among those honored were Brent Bell, Josef Kohler, and Ian Medwell for developing lead-free pyrotechnic devices for gunshot effects, which improve safety while maintaining realism.

The ceremony also paid tribute to several artists and professionals whose work enabled advancements in visual effects, animation, lighting, and post-production audio.

The tools and technologies developed by this year's winners have appeared in films including Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Guardians of the Galaxy.