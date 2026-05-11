Air Bud director weighs in on future of doggie actors amid rise of AI

Las Vegas, Nevada - When director Robert Vince was filming Air Bud Returns, he was impressed to see Roscoe, his four-legged star, improvising concern in a scene where two humans burst into tears.

Buddy attends the CinemaCon 2026 - Air Bud Returns Photo Call at Caesars Palace on April 14, 2026. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"He's curious to what's going on," Vince told AFP. "This is real."

Having done more than a dozen productions featuring dogs, Vince says he is still impressed by the authenticity that animal actors bring to film sets.

For him, the magic of a canine performer cannot ever be replicated by artificial intelligence.

"You look at how much joy this dog, and human actors, give you, right?" he says, gesturing to Roscoe the golden retriever star of Air Bud Returns, who is wearing a T-shirt and basketball shoes, still boundlessly enthusiastic despite greeting fans for hours.

Vince (64) says that every technological innovation initially causes a stir and sparks curiosity among audiences.

But wizardry can only wow for so long before audiences see through it and start looking to the fundamentals again.

"I remember when visual effects really (appeared), everybody was like: 'Oh, those are so cool. We're gonna do a million superhero movies.'"

"After a while, it's like: 'Oh, I’ve seen that before,'" he said. "It's really about your emotional connection to the characters. There's an authenticity to this type of filmmaking that does not go away."