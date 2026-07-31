As if! Cult classic Clueless is making a comeback after three decades

Los Angeles, California – The comedy movie Clueless about teens living in Beverly Hills was a box‑office smash in 1995. More than 30 years later, Paramount+ is banking on the cult classic's winning formula with lead actor Alicia Silverstone!

Alicia Silverstone will return for a sequel to Clueless. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa

The streaming service has announced a sequel series. Filming is set to begin next year in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

Silverstone originally played the pampered high‑school princess Cher Horowitz, who loves shopping, miniskirts and parties. She takes it upon herself to make over the new student Tai (Brittany Murphy).

Things get complicated when Cher suddenly develops feelings for her step-brother Josh (Paul Rudd).

The announced series is set 30 years later: Cher is now a businesswoman and mother of a teenage daughter. Silverstone returns as the lead star and also serves as an executive producer.

Director Amy Heckerling, known for helming Clueless, also joins as a producer. The screenwriters are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the duo behind the hit series Gossip Girl.

Clueless was one of 25 films added to the official US film registry in January. Since 1989, the National Library in Washington has selected each year movies of cultural, historical, and artistic significance.