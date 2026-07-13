Christopher Nolan returns with star-studded The Odyssey blockbuster – and the reviews are in

Paris, France - A colossal budget, a stellar cast, and based on one of the greatest stories in Western literature: Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey should be one of this year's biggest blockbusters.

Christopher Nolan's (c) The Odyssey stars Hollywood heavyweights like Matt Damon (r) and Tom Holland. © Sujit JAISWAL / AFP

Over two hours and 52 minutes, the Oscar-winning maker of Oppenheimer adapts Homer's epic Greek poem of the same name, recounting the action-packed return of mythical character Odysseus to his island home, Ithaca.

It stars Matt Damon in the lead role, alongside a who's who of Hollywood stars, including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Robert Pattinson, who delivers a memorable performance as the villainous Antinous.

At a cost of a reported $250 million, it features the epic battle of Troy as well as encounters with the one-eyed monster Cyclops and sorceress Circe, all shot at various locations around the Mediterranean on the highest-resolution IMAX camera.

"It was a difficult film. It should be difficult: it's the Odyssey, it should be hard, and that's fine," Nolan told a select group of film journalists last week, including AFP, ahead of the world premiere in Paris.

Full reviews for the film are currently embargoed ahead of the worldwide release from Wednesday, but early reactions on social media from critics who were invited to private screenings or the premieres have been broadly positive.

Los Angeles Times film editor Joshua Rothkopf called it "a return home to the robustly entertaining action movies that cinema was invented to tell."

IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson predicted that the film would be a strong contender for best picture at the Oscars next year, adding that Matt Damon "could win best actor".

"My high expectations were met," she wrote on social media.