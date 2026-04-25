Godzilla Minus Zero director says fans will get to see monster more up close than ever

Las Vegas, Nevada - Godzilla will be closer to audiences than ever before in Godzilla Minus Zero, the film 's Japanese director said.

Director Takashi Yamazaki teased that fans will get to see Godzilla more up close than ever in his upcoming sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

"I don't think we've ever been able to get this close to Godzilla before," Takashi Yamazaki told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Yamazaki said the legendary monster's roars – as well as the thunderous sound of his footsteps – will reverberate through theaters in an unprecedented way.

He said this is thanks to advancements in cinematic sound and visual effects in movie theatres, a place he described as Godzilla's natural habitat.

The director – who helmed the 2023 box-office smash Godzilla Minus One, which earned an Oscar for Best Visual Effects – said bringing audiences back to the cinema is not a matter of personal taste but a responsibility for filmmakers.

"It falls partly on us – the filmmakers – to constantly create new experiences and provide reasons for people to want to go to the movies and spend their time there," he said after presenting a preview of Godzilla Minus Zero at the industry's annual convention in Las Vegas.

The new movie, set to hit theaters in November, stars Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe, and is set in 1949, two years after the events of Minus One.

The production centers on the Shikishima family, who, "at the beginning of the film, are truly happy."

"They have finally found a balance in what it means to be a family," Yamazaki said. "And then, once again, they are confronted with utter despair and a horrific tragedy."

The director added that audiences will be able to identify with the sheer effort required to summon the strength to recover and find the will to go on living.