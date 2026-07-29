Macauley Culkin is in talks for a new Home Alone reboot, and "Disney is, like, salivating"

Los Angeles, California – Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York are quintessential Christmas movies , but is a third franchise entry on the horizon? Macaulay Culkin himself is campaigning for the reboot, and execs are reportedly obsessed.

Macaulay Culkin is campaigning for the Home Alone reboot, and Disney execs are reportedly obsessed. © Collage: IMAGO / United Archives /VALERIE MACON / AFP

The Home Alone movies are still celebrated worldwide more than 30 years after their release, and fans of the films would love to see Macaulay Culkin return to the role of Kevin McCallister. Apparently, so would Disney execs!

On Tuesday, journalist Matthew Belloni said on his podcast, The Town, that Culkin had been seen on the Disney lot in talks for a new Home Alone movie.

"Disney is, like, salivating," he joked, adding that the higher-ups at the company are "offering him another movie" to star in and possibly produce.

"Like, he could do his own passion project if he could also do another Home Alone – and they have a good idea," Belloni said.

Culkin has already sketched out a basic plot for the Disney executives, and the idea is pretty compelling!