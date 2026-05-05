Netflix announces theatrical release for Greta Gerwig's new Narnia movie

Los Angeles, California - Netflix has said it will release a film globally in theaters nearly two months before it hits the streaming service – a first for the content platform.

Netflix has announced the new Narnia: The Magician's Nephew movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, will debut in theaters on February 12, 2027. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will debut on the big screen on February 12 and arrive on television on April 2, the company said in a statement.

The platform had initially planned to release the production in IMAX this November – a month before it landed on the streaming service.

Netflix, whose business model relies on continuous at-home viewing, has previously released films on the big screen.

Last year, K-Pop Demon Hunters – which won two Oscars – enjoyed a successful theatrical run in select cinemas two months after its premiere on the platform.

Amid industry concerns sparked by its interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stated he was willing to honor the 45-day theatrical window that the storied studio had traditionally reserved.

In March, after Netflix withdrew from a bidding war with Paramount, Sarandos met with theater owners in a meeting that yielded nothing concrete, but was applauded as "constructive."