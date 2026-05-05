Netflix announces theatrical release for Greta Gerwig's new Narnia movie
Los Angeles, California - Netflix has said it will release a film globally in theaters nearly two months before it hits the streaming service – a first for the content platform.
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will debut on the big screen on February 12 and arrive on television on April 2, the company said in a statement.
The platform had initially planned to release the production in IMAX this November – a month before it landed on the streaming service.
Netflix, whose business model relies on continuous at-home viewing, has previously released films on the big screen.
Last year, K-Pop Demon Hunters – which won two Oscars – enjoyed a successful theatrical run in select cinemas two months after its premiere on the platform.
Amid industry concerns sparked by its interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stated he was willing to honor the 45-day theatrical window that the storied studio had traditionally reserved.
In March, after Netflix withdrew from a bidding war with Paramount, Sarandos met with theater owners in a meeting that yielded nothing concrete, but was applauded as "constructive."
Greta Gerwig directs new Narnia movie
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is an adaptation of the novel The Magician's Nephew by C.S. Lewis, first published in 1955.
The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also oversaw the smash hits Barbie and Little Women, and welcomed Netflix's scheduling decision.
"Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner," she said in a statement.
"I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2," she added.
Young actors David McKenna (Lord of the Flies) and Beatrice Campbell lead the cast of the film, which also features Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, and Meryl Streep.
Cover photo: Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP