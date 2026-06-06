New Scary Movie installment looks to cancel "cancel culture"

Los Angeles, California - With its fake horror and off-color jokes, the creators of the sixth installment in the Scary Movie franchise say they are offering an antidote to what they see as today's censorious culture.

The sixth Scary Movie film hit theaters across the US on Friday. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The Wayans family, who created the politically incorrect parody almost three decades ago, brought their offering to theaters on Friday, and they think it is arriving at just the right time.

"I think that it's an important movie right now for the culture, so that we can handle cancel culture in a whole another way," Shawn Wayans told AFP at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere.

Wayans is confident that audiences in 2026 will embrace this new episode of the saga, which takes on issues at the heart of the culture wars, like sexuality, gender, and race.

"Just because cancel culture exists, it doesn't mean that we shouldn't have laughter anymore," he said.

"I think it's important for the world to be able to laugh; that's healthy, it's healing, it's medicine."

His sister, actor and comedian Kim Wayans, agreed that as a society we need to have fewer sacred cows and be more ready to laugh at things, even if it offends some people.

"Tonight we're going to cancel cancel culture – that's what this movie is going to do," she said.

Director Michael Tiddes said the project proved to be a challenge.