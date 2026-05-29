Online horror phenomenon Backrooms goes from "creepypasta" to big-screen blockbuster

Los Angeles, California - Originating as a creepy shared story told online by ordinary internet users, the Backrooms universe erupts into theaters on Friday with a movie directed by star YouTuber Kane Parsons.

The Backrooms lore originates with a mysterious photo that went viral around 2019. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The work depicts a group of characters who find themselves trapped in a warren of bizarrely laid-out rooms resembling empty offices, illuminated by a pallid yellow light.

Distributed by A24 – behind multiple horror hits, including 2019's Midsommar – Backrooms mines the unease generated among users of image board 4chan by a strange photo someone posted in 2019.

"I would have been 13 at the time. I do not recall the first time I saw it exactly, because it was very prevalent as a meme," Parsons told AFP.

He watched as posters' imagination developed the image into a "vaguely nostalgic and vaguely dreamlike but also very tangible science-fiction concept".

The original image was accompanied by a short piece of anonymous text, warning readers against stumbling into its disturbing parallel world.

It quickly became a so-called "creepypasta" – a short horror story reposted and modified around the web, to which other users added details such as monsters and undiscovered dimensions.

"This project is obviously bigger than me," feeding on the input of countless other online posters, Parsons acknowledged.