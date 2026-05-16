Search for the new James Bond gets an exciting update!

Los Angeles, California - Since the departure of Daniel Craig as 007, there have been various rumors about who will take over his famous role of James Bond. There's been no official successor so far, but now, a true casting veteran has been called upon for this task!

The rumor mill has long been buzzing about the successor to former 007 agent Daniel Craig, but now, the search for the new James Bond has officially begun. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

It has been five years since Daniel Craig made his last appearance as the British secret agent in No Time to Die, and only now has the search for the cast of the prestigious movie role officially begun.

As the production studio Amazon MGM announced on its X account on Thursday, the search for the new James Bond is underway.

"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," the post continued.

The production of the new Bond flick has also already been set with top-class names behind the camera.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve will take the helm, while the movie will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who became famous for the Spider-Man and Harry Potter film series, respectively.