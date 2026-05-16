Search for the new James Bond gets an exciting update!
Los Angeles, California - Since the departure of Daniel Craig as 007, there have been various rumors about who will take over his famous role of James Bond. There's been no official successor so far, but now, a true casting veteran has been called upon for this task!
It has been five years since Daniel Craig made his last appearance as the British secret agent in No Time to Die, and only now has the search for the cast of the prestigious movie role officially begun.
As the production studio Amazon MGM announced on its X account on Thursday, the search for the new James Bond is underway.
"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," the post continued.
The production of the new Bond flick has also already been set with top-class names behind the camera.
Dune director Denis Villeneuve will take the helm, while the movie will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who became famous for the Spider-Man and Harry Potter film series, respectively.
Which actors are in talks to be the next James Bond?
The script for the 26th Bond film, meanwhile, is to be penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The most important task initially – the search for the new 007 himself – is being taken on by casting veteran Nina Gold.
Gold is known for breathing life into the world around the fictional Westeros of the HBO series Game of Thrones.
She has also worked on the Star Wars films and the Netflix series The Crown, among other projects.
It is unclear whether the casting director will take a close look at Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, or Callum Turner, who have all been hotly debated as poetntial candidates to become the new super spy.
Fans will have to be patient when it comes to the release date of the new Bond film as well. According to The Sun, the sequel is not expected until 2028.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Capital Pictures