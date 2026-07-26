Star-studded new comedy The Dink finds humor in the pickleball craze

Los Angeles, California - When filmmaker Josh Greenbaum first ventured onto a pickleball court, he found an accessible pastime that could quickly turn intense, generating not just sweat but a range of emotions in minutes.

The Dink, starring Jake Johnson (r.) and Mary Steenburgen, debuted on Apple TV on July 24. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

His conclusion: pickleball had all the right ingredients for comedy.

Greenbaum drew on that observation to direct The Dink, an Apple TV film which hit the streaming platform on Friday.

"I think part of what's so funny about it is, you know, how quickly something that starts very [much] as casual fun can become deeply competitive and also weirdly emotional," the 47-year-old director told AFP in an interview.

The Dink brings together Dusty (Jake Johnson) – a former tennis prodigy who spends his time reminiscing about past glories, much to the chagrin of his father (Ed Harris) – and Candace (Mary Steenburgen), a divorcée who has developed a passion for pickleball in this new phase of her life.

The film, which features real-time former tennis ace Andy Roddick, is about reinvention, ego, friendship, "and trying to find purpose," Greenbaum said.

"You have these kind of two lost souls, obviously of different generations, who are trying to figure out who they are and redefine themselves, and they help one another to do so," he said.

The movie, written by Sean Clements and produced by Hollywood staple Ben Stiller, also touches on intergenerational conflict.

"Maybe in this version, tennis represents sort of the way things have been done, and pickleball is representing a new way," said Greenbaum, who directed Will & Harper, a 2024 documentary chronicling a cross-country road trip by two old friends.