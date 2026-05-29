2026 Gov Ball music festival, guide: What to wear, what to pack, and more!
New York, New York - The Governors Ball music festival is back and bigger than ever! Here's your ultimate guide on what to wear, pack, and eat – and who's performing.
Gov Ball 2026 will take place on June 5-7, 2026, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City, and this year's lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in music right now.
Friday is loaded from the jump – Audrey Hobert hits the stage at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Mariah the Scientist (4:45-5:30 PM ET), Pierce the Veil (5:30 - 6:30 PM ET), and KATSEYE (6:35-7:30 PM ET). Baby Keem takes over at 7:30 PM ET before Lorde caps the night at 8:30 PM ET.
King Princess, The Dare, Del Water Gap, Turnover, The Beths, and Flipturn are also on the day's schedule.
Saturday is just as stacked. Wet Leg goes on at 4:45 PM ET, Blood Orange at 5:30 PM ET, and Major Lazer at 6:30 PM ET before Kali Uchis takes the Snapchat stage at 7:30 PM ET. Stray Kids close out the night at 8:30 PM ET.
Ravyn Lenae, Spacey Jane, Amyl and the Sniffers, Snow Strippers, Thee Sacred Souls, and 2Hollis round out the day.
Sunday wraps the weekend on a high note. Holly Humberstone performs at 3:15 PM ET, Japanese Breakfast at 4:00 PM ET, and Dominic Fike at 6:45 PM ET. JENNIE takes the stage at 7:45 PM ET before A$AP Rocky closes out the whole festival at 8:45 PM ET.
Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Hot Mulligan, Slayyyter, Rachel Chinouriri, Geese, and Khamari are also set to perform.
Head to Gov Ball's official online schedule for the full lineup and stage assignments.
With three days of back-to-back performances across multiple stages, you'll want to plan out your must-sees ahead of time – and make sure your 'fit is ready for all of it!
What to wear to Gov Ball
Festival fashion is having a full moment, and Gov Ball is the perfect stage to bring your best looks.
Here's what's trending for 2026:
- Bottoms and tops: Micro shorts are a go-to for staying cool during long days on your feet. Pair them with a flowy poncho shirt or a cropped tee for that effortless festival feel. Long skirts and lace skirts are also having a major moment – both look stunning with a simple crop top and a chunky belt cinched at the waist. Two-piece sets are also super trendy – they're super easy to throw on and look stunning!
- Bags: Before you grab your favorite tote, know the bag policy: all bags larger than 6" x 9" must be clear and no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". Small non-clear clutch purses or fanny packs (6" x 9" or under) with one pocket are allowed. Hydration packs are permitted but must be emptied at entry and have no more than two main compartments and one smaller compartment. Backpacks and suitcases are not allowed. Plan accordingly – a clear crossbody or clear stadium bag is your best bet and will get you through security the fastest.
- Accessories: Keep your accessories fun and layered. Thin-frame sunglasses are having a serious style moment right now – grab a pair before the festival if you don't own any already. Stack up on chunky bangles, go for long pendant necklaces, and add some dangly earrings for a finished look. A headscarf, baseball cap, or cowboy hat will also pull double duty as sun protection and a style statement. Pastel and soft-toned nails are also perfect to round out your look.
- Hair: Down and flowy is always a festival classic. A half-up, half-down look keeps hair out of your face while still looking put-together. If you want something more sleek, a slick-back bun or ponytail with two face-framing pieces left out is clean and chic. Floral claw clips are also huge right now – they're easy, cute, and great for the heat.
No matter what you choose, the vibe is all about having fun with it!
What to pack for Gov Ball
You're going to be out there for hours, and the NYC summer heat is no joke!
Pack smart so you're not scrambling by the afternoon.
- Battery pack: Your phone will be your lifeline for maps, set times, and content. Don't leave home without a fully charged portable charger.
- Personal electric fan: Personal misting fans are allowed (bottle must be empty upon entry). A small clip fan or handheld fan is a must for hot summer days.
- Empty reusable water bottle: Water stations are on-site, so bring an empty bottle you can refill throughout the day.
- Sunscreen: Note – aerosol sunscreen is not permitted. Bring a non-aerosol formula and reapply throughout the day.
- Comfortable shoes: Seriously – prioritize this! You will be on your feet all day.
- Small first aid essentials: Band-Aids for blisters, pain reliever, and any personal medication you might need.
- Hydration/electrolyte packets: Factory-sealed single-serving packets are allowed. These are a lifesaver by day two.
- Cash and/or card: Many vendors will accept both, but it's always smart to have some cash on hand.
- ID and your wristband: Don't forget the obvious.
- Light layer or jacket: NYC evenings can cool down once the sun sets, especially if you're staying through the headliners.
- Earplugs: Optional, but if you're close to the stage or sensitive to loud sound, you'll be glad you had them.
- Personal hand sanitizer: Allowed up to 3.4 oz.
See the full list of allowed and prohibited items on the official Gov Ball site.
A little prep goes a long way – the less you're running around trying to fix things mid-festival, the more time you have to actually enjoy it.
What to eat and drink at Gov Ball
Gov Ball's food lineup is seriously impressive this year.
On the savory side, you've got Shake Shack, Walter's Hot Dogs, Tacombi, Little Charli, Parm, Gotham Burger Social Club, Mac Truck NYC, La Panineria, Lobster Rolls & More, Potluck Club, Prince Street Pizza, Heady Hibachi, Dank Nugs, Grumpy Dumpling Co., Hebros Cheesesteaks, Mao's Bao, Try Vegan, Dallas BBQ, Piadi, San Matteo Pizza, and more.
For something sweet, you can hit Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Davey's Ice Cream, King of Pops, Berry Stop, Doughnuttery, La Newyorkina, Sobol, and Fan Fan Doughnuts.
Wash it all down with drinks from Renegade Lemonade, John's Juice, Matcha N' More, Bru Brothers Coffee, and Tea and Milk x Match Reserve.
Come hungry – and maybe budget a little extra for the food!
A few more Gov Ball tips
Before you head out, here are a few last things worth knowing that'll make your whole weekend run a lot smoother.
- Get there early: Security lines can be long, especially on opening day. Give yourself extra time to get through, particularly if you're carrying a bag.
- Download the Gov Ball app ahead of time to build your schedule and find set times, stage maps, and other info.
- Check the weather forecast for the week of the festival and dress accordingly. A light rain poncho takes up almost no space and can save your whole day.
- Know the smoking policy: Flushing Meadows Corona Park is smoke-free. Smoking and vaping are banned throughout the park.
- Charge everything the night before: Airpods, your phone, your battery pack, and your fan.
- Change your lock screen before you go: Gov Ball has a lost and found system - register your info here and you'll get a custom phone wallpaper with a unique QR code. If someone finds your phone, they can scan it and drop it off at lost and found to get it back to you.
Gov Ball is one of the best festivals on the East Coast for a reason – go prepared, go early, and make the most of every set!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@govballnyc