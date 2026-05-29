2026 Gov Ball music festival, guide: What to wear, what to pack, and more!

New York, New York - The Governors Ball music festival is back and bigger than ever! Here's your ultimate guide on what to wear, pack, and eat – and who's performing.

The Governors Ball 2026 lineup features (from l. to r.) JENNIE, A$AP Rocky, Lorde, and more performing June 5-7 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in NYC. © Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & MAYA DEHLIN SPACH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Gov Ball 2026 will take place on June 5-7, 2026, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City, and this year's lineup is stacked with some of the biggest names in music right now.

Friday is loaded from the jump – Audrey Hobert hits the stage at 2:00 PM ET, followed by Mariah the Scientist (4:45-5:30 PM ET), Pierce the Veil (5:30 - 6:30 PM ET), and KATSEYE (6:35-7:30 PM ET). Baby Keem takes over at 7:30 PM ET before Lorde caps the night at 8:30 PM ET.

King Princess, The Dare, Del Water Gap, Turnover, The Beths, and Flipturn are also on the day's schedule.

Saturday is just as stacked. Wet Leg goes on at 4:45 PM ET, Blood Orange at 5:30 PM ET, and Major Lazer at 6:30 PM ET before Kali Uchis takes the Snapchat stage at 7:30 PM ET. Stray Kids close out the night at 8:30 PM ET.

Ravyn Lenae, Spacey Jane, Amyl and the Sniffers, Snow Strippers, Thee Sacred Souls, and 2Hollis round out the day.



Sunday wraps the weekend on a high note. Holly Humberstone performs at 3:15 PM ET, Japanese Breakfast at 4:00 PM ET, and Dominic Fike at 6:45 PM ET. JENNIE takes the stage at 7:45 PM ET before A$AP Rocky closes out the whole festival at 8:45 PM ET.

Clipse, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Hot Mulligan, Slayyyter, Rachel Chinouriri, Geese, and Khamari are also set to perform.

Head to Gov Ball's official online schedule for the full lineup and stage assignments.

With three days of back-to-back performances across multiple stages, you'll want to plan out your must-sees ahead of time – and make sure your 'fit is ready for all of it!