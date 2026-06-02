MIA sues Kid Cudi for kicking her off tour after bizarre anti-immigrant rant

Los Angeles, California - Rapper MIA is suing fellow musician Kid Cudi after he kicked her off of his tour for delivering an "offensive" anti- immigrant rant during a show.

Rapper MIA (r) recently filed a lawsuit against Kid Cudi (l) after he kicked her off a tour for allegedly delivering an "offensive" rant during a set. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to People, MIA filed the suit with a Los Angeles court on May 29, claiming Cudi "knew her politics" and knew "she would not stay silent on stage" when he tapped her to open for him on his ongoing Rebel Ragers tour.

"Kid Cudi's claimed shock over her comments he now labels as 'offensive,' and his abrupt and unjustified termination of her performance agreement is a desperate attempt to sell tickets for his tour that was drastically underselling," the suit argues.

"As a result, his false allegations have fueled a misguided, hive-minded pile-on based on a deliberate misrepresentation of her words."

The complaint details how MIA was kicked off the tour after a May 2 performance in Dallas, Texas, during which she ranted about being "canceled for being a Republican voting American."

Cudi later shared a statement claiming he had been "flooded" with messages from fans who were offended by her comments, and announced he had kicked her off.

MIA claimed she and her company Neet Touring had an agreement with Live Nation that guaranteed $2.8 million for her participation in the tour, and she is now seeking that amount in the suit.