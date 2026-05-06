Music icon Bonnie Tyler sparks concern with news of emergency surgery

Faro, Portugal - Pop music legend Bonnie Tyler was admitted to a hospital in Portugal on Wednesday, where she had to undergo emergency surgery.

Pop legend Bonnie Tyler was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday to undergo emergency surgery. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

As The Sun reports, the 74-year-old singer has been hospitalized in her adopted home of Faro for a perforated intestine, which a spokesperson for the musician confirmed via a Facebook post.

He wrote: "We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery."

However, the all-clear has since been given: the necessary operation was successful, and Tyler is currently recovering from the procedure.

"We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery," he added.

The British singer has been one of the most famous voices in pop and rock music for decades.