Shakira blesses fans with new soccer anthem for 2026 World Cup!

New York, New York - After the first official song for the upcoming soccer World Cup was largely met with ridicule, singer Shakira has entered the chat with a big surprise for fans!

Singer Shakira has once again produced an official song for the upcoming World Cup.). © Silvia Izquierdo/AP/dpa

With her hit Waka Waka for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Colombian had already proven that she knows how to accompany the world's most famous sport with music.

In contrast, the first song to be released from the official FIFA album for the World Cup hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada is completely different.

The track is called Lighter and is sung by US singer Jelly Roll and his Mexican colleague Carín León.

So far, however, it hasn't sparked much hype for the world's biggest soccer tournament.

Instead, the song has been met with mockery online, with one of the top comments under the accompanying YouTube video even shouting out FIFA for not yet closing the comment section in the face of so many negative responses.

But Thursday evening, a cry of joy echoed through the virtual stadium of social media when Shakira presented her own World Cup song called Dai Dai as the "official song" of the World Cup. FIFA also promoted her contribution online.

Dai Dai is Italian and means "come on." The full-length song is due to be released on May 14, with an accompanying video recorded at the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.