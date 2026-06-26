Spice Girls celebrate 30th anniversary of debut hit Wannabe as reunion rumors swirl

London, UK - The Spice Girls burst onto the music scene with the release of their infectious debut Wannabe 30 years ago on Friday, carving a place in pop history championing Girl Power, and leaving their mark on fashion and global culture.

The Spice Girls celebrated their 30th anniversary on Friday. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The British group of five young women formed in 1994, and the irrepressibly catchy Wannabe was released on June 26, 1996, initially in Asia. It shot swiftly up the charts to number one in Britain, the US, and dozens of other countries.

"They weren't just a throwaway pop band," Dominic Mohan, a former editor of The Sun tabloid who covered the British music scene at the time, told AFP.

"They were very spirited, and they had quite strong messages as well, about feminism and about girl power and about being who you are".

And he said of Wannabe: "It's one of those records, as soon as you hear it, you realize that it's going to go down in history."

He has curated an exhibition at the Barbican Centre in London entitled 1996: 30 Years on running until mid-September, which features the Spice Girls and some of their iconic looks.

Band member Mel B loaned the leopard-skin catsuit she wore to belt out Wannabe at the 1997 Brit Awards, where the song won two prizes.

Unlike previous girl groups in matching outfits, each of the five Spice Girls had their own individual style.