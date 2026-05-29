Trump's US anniversary concerts lose more headliners in embarrassing collapse

Washington DC - The White House's troubled bid for a star-studded musical celebration of the 250th anniversary of US independence took yet another hit Friday after three more acts pulled out, citing political tensions.

Martina McBride (l.) and Bret Michaels are among the latest acts to drop out of the US 250th anniversary concert series. © Collage: Omar Vega & Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

President Donald Trump's administration had publicized multiple headliners for a concert series between June 25 and July 10 on the National Mall in Washington.

However, the event is floundering as one act after another withdraws.

On Friday, glam rocker Bret Michaels and country star Martina McBride joined the Commodores and two other groups announcing they would not take part. This left only four of the line-up originally announced on Wednesday intact.

Those include Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory, Flo Rida, and the surviving member of the duo Milli Vanilli, who haven't had a new hit in more than a decade.

Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison – of Every Rose Has Its Thorn fame – said Friday on Facebook that he made a "difficult decision to step away from this performance."

"My shows have never been about politics. They're about giving people a place to come together, have a great time and forget about life's stresses for a few hours," he said.

"Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of."