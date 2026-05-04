A new royal baby is on the way – and King Charles is thrilled!
London, UK - The British royal family is growing: Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child, Buckingham Palace has announced!
In an X post shared Monday, the palace confirmed the news and added, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."
The couple already has two children, sons August (5) and Ernest (2).
The palace posted a photo of the two of them holding an ultrasound picture of their unborn sibling, with the boys said to be "very excited" about the prospect of a new baby.
It was not clear from the announcement whether it would be another boy or a girl this time.
Eugenie is the younger daughter of ex-Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III.
Her mother is Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie.
For Eugenie, the announcement of her pregnancy should be a welcome opportunity to return to the headlines with some positive news after months of scandals.
Eugenie's father Andrew faces public downfall over Epstein ties
Most recently, Eugenie has faced some less-than-pleasant headlines.
The organization Anti-Slavery International, for which she was a patron, had renounced the princess.No reasons were given, but it seems likely that her parents' long-standing friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had something to do with it.
Andrew and Fergie were close friends with Epstein for many years, but had denied knowledge of the financier's abuse of minors or their own misconduct.
But as the Epstein scandal continued to come under scrutiny, Andrew was forced to give up his royal titles and has since been arrested on charges that he allegedly shared potentially confidential information with Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy.
According to speculation in the British tabloid press, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have also been increasingly kept away from public appearances by the royals.
Cover photo: Collage: dpa/PA Wire | John Walton & picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire | Chris Jackson