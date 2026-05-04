A new royal baby is on the way – and King Charles is thrilled!

London, UK - The British royal family is growing: Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child, Buckingham Palace has announced!

Princess Eugenie already has two sons. © /dpa/PA Wire | John Walton

In an X post shared Monday, the palace confirmed the news and added, "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

The couple already has two children, sons August (5) and Ernest (2).

The palace posted a photo of the two of them holding an ultrasound picture of their unborn sibling, with the boys said to be "very excited" about the prospect of a new baby.

It was not clear from the announcement whether it would be another boy or a girl this time.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of ex-Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles III.

Her mother is Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, better known as Fergie.

For Eugenie, the announcement of her pregnancy should be a welcome opportunity to return to the headlines with some positive news after months of scandals.