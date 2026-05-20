British radio station mistakenly announces death of King Charles

London, UK - A former British pirate radio station on Wednesday apologized "for any distress caused" after accidentally announcing the death of King Charles III .

King Charles was mistakenly announced to have died on a British radio station. © Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP

The erroneous announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon due to a computer error at its main studio in Maldon in eastern Essex, Radio Caroline said in a post on social media.

The error had triggered the so-called death of a monarch procedure "which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require", wrote station manager Peter Moore.

"Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology," he said on Facebook.

"Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas message, and we hope to do so for many years to come," he said, referring to the monarch's traditional Christmas Day message to the nation.

"We apologise to HM the king and to our listeners for any distress caused," Moore added.

The mishap on Tuesday came as Charles and Queen Camilla were in Northern Ireland, where they joined a performance with an Irish folk group.