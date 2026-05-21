Government files reveal Queen Elizabeth pushed for Andrew to be UK trade envoy

London, UK - Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II pushed for her son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be given a high-profile job as a trade envoy, a senior official said in a 2000 document released by the government on Thursday.

The late Queen Elizabeth II (l.) pushed for her son, Andrew to be the UK trade envoy. © Collage: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP & HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP

The British government agreed to release the documents related to the disgraced former prince's role as trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, amid the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his remaining royal titles following the release of US files related to Epstein last year, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to the late sex offender.

He is accused of sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his time as an official trade envoy for Britain.

The former prince was released after being questioned for hours by police and has not been charged. He denies any wrongdoing.

The 11 documents published by the government discuss the appointment of the former prince to a role as a special envoy for British Trade International (BTI), which promoted the UK abroad.

Following a "wide-ranging conversation" with the queen's private secretary, BTI head David Wright wrote to the then foreign minister to say it was the queen's "wish" that Andrew, then the Duke of York, be appointed to the role.

"The Queen is very keen that the Duke of York should take on a prominent role in the promotion of national interests," said the letter dated 25 February 2000.

One month earlier, in a message with the subject "Duke of York's travel", head of protocol Kathryn Colvin advised that the Duke of York "should not be offered golfing functions abroad".

Colvin also noted that the former duke preferred "more sophisticated countries" and "liked travelling, especially when on royal business".