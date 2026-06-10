Kate Middleton has run-in with ex-boyfriend at royal wedding

London, UK – Over the weekend, the grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth , Peter Phillips, and his new wife said "I do." For Kate Middleton, the celebration also turned into a reunion with a man from her past: her ex‑boyfriend!

At a recent royal wedding, Kate Middleton had a run-in with an ex-boyfriend from her college days. © Ben Birchall/PA/AP/dpa

The 44‑year‑old attended the royal wedding together with her husband, Prince William.

Among the guests was Kate's former boyfriend Rupert Finch, who arrived with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, according to Page Six.

Reports say the two were a couple while they were at the University of St. Andrews.

Insiders claim the princess dated Rupert until 2002 – even during her famous appearance at a fashion show.

Back then, she wore a sheer mini dress, apparently to catch William's attention.

Both Kate and Rupert have always been very discreet about their past relationship. The 47‑year‑old once said, "It's not something I’ll ever talk about. It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago."