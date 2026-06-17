Kate Middleton's medical records breached as ex-healthcare worker faces criminal caution

London, UK - A former London healthcare worker has been given a formal criminal caution, Britain's data watchdog said Wednesday, after Princess Catherine 's private medical records were offered for sale.

Kate Middleton's private medical records were breached in March 2024 and reportedly offered for sale. © JORDAN PETTITT / POOL / AFP

At least one ex-staff member at the private London Clinic hospital tried to access her medical notes while she was a patient there in January 2024, The Mirror tabloid has previously reported.

A health minister subsequently confirmed law enforcement was examining the allegation.

The clinic reported the breach in March 2024 to the Information Commissioner's Office, which can investigate and prosecute individuals and organisations for breaches of data protection and freedom of information laws.

It launched a criminal probe into "the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party" without consent, which it said Wednesday had now concluded.

"Following a full assessment ... the ICO issued a now former healthcare professional from London with a formal caution," it said in a statement, without naming the princess.

"The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust."

Catherine – better known as Kate Middleton and whose husband, Prince William, is heir to the throne – spent two weeks at the hospital in January 2024, when she underwent abdominal surgery.

She had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she received chemotherapy treatment. The 44-year-old royal revealed she was in remission 16 months ago.