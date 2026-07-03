King Charles will put "risk management" strategy in place during Prince Harry visit
London, UK – As Prince Harry prepares to reunite with his father, King Charles, alongside his two children, insiders say a strict palace protocol for "risk management" will be in place during the family gathering.
According to sources, as Page Six revealed, Charles' private secretaries are on standby to step in at any moment "if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made."
Should such a situation arise, they would end the meeting by noting that the king needs more time to travel to his next appointment and must depart.
"During meetings, a housemaid or butler serving tea may intentionally linger rather than immediately leave the room," the insider explained.
"It is the King and his courtiers who have carefully strategized how to engage with Prince Harry, often ensuring there are subtle witnesses in the room."
The strict protocol has been refined over years – even during the reign of Queen Elizabeth.
The late monarch employed similar measures: "Palace aides or trusted friends were often present during meetings and on phone calls, both as witnesses and to provide support if needed."
Royal trust in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is low
Accordingly, the interactions with Harry are no longer about preserving the family relationship but rather about protecting the institution behind the royals.
"That might sound sad to some, but from the Palace's perspective, the pattern of the last several years has left them believing that many of Harry's decisions have ultimately served his own interests rather than the family's," the source said.
Within the royal family, there is also the conviction that meetings with Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, often lead to "public disclosures or competing narratives," making trust in the Sussexes "incredibly difficult to rebuild."
This likely refers to the Duke's infamous memoir, Spare, as well as the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
"Past experience has taught the Palace to approach any proposed meeting with caution," the insider concluded.
Cover photo: Collage: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP & Genya Savilov / AFP