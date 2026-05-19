Meghan Markle shares intimate photos to celebrate eight years married to Prince Harry

Montecito, California - As of Tuesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for eight years. The Duchess of Sussex surprised everyone by posting intimate shots from their big day.

Prince Harry (l.) and Duchess Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018. © picture alliance / Phil Noble/POOL REUTERS/dpa | Phil Noble

In the sweet shots, the newlyweds gaze into each other's eyes while dancing. There's even a shot of Harry and Meghan sharing a passionate kiss.

On her Instagram, Meghan treated her almost five million followers to snaps from her 2018 wedding celebration.

"Eight years ago today," the 44-year-old former actor wrote in the captions of two posts, which show the emotional moments following the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, as well as the hustle and bustle of the pair's wedding party.

There's no trace of strict royal etiquette in the previously unpublished black-and-white shots.

In the party photos, Meghan whirls across the dance floor in an elegant white halterneck dress, arms wrapped around her husband's neck. In others, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex makes goofy faces and dances with pure abandon.

The pics even show the two newlyweds exchanging several smooches.