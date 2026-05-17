Soldier dies in front of King Charles after tragic accident in horse show

Windsor, UK - A tragic accident occurred in front of King Charles III during a military demonstration in Windsor on Friday: a soldier fell from his horse and suffered such serious injuries that he died on the scene.

A fatal accident occurred while King Charles was visiting the Royal Windsor Horse Show. © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

The accident occurred in the evening during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire, which was also attended by King Charles and his brother, Prince Edward, and his wife.

As the BBC reported, citing information from the Thames Valley Police, the soldier from the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, was about to leave the arena on his horse after a performance.

But the military rider fell from the animal for reasons as yet unknown.

He is said to have received immediate medical attention, but his injuries were so severe that he died on the spot.

"It is with deep regret that we announce a member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery died on Friday 15 May, following a tragic incident at the Royal Windsor Horse Show," the military confirmed.

The rider's family has been notified.

Members of the royal family were also present in the arena when the accident occurred, although they were not informed of the tragic outcome until later.