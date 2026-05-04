William and Kate mark Princess Charlotte's 11th birthday with rare portrait

London, UK - Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! The young royal celebrated her 11th birthday over the weekend, and her parents shared some cute insights into her life to mark the occasion.

Princess Charlotte turned 11 on Saturday. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Prince William and Princess Kate posted a previously unpublished portrait of their only daughter on Instagram.

The photo shows Charlotte standing casually in a field surrounded by several flowers, wearing a red and black striped sweater and denim trousers.

Under the post, her parents wrote: "Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!"

This was followed shortly afterwards by a video of the young royal, including scenes of her playing with a family dog, with the caption: "Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!"

Charlotte is the middle child of the Duke and Duchess of Wales, alongside her younger brother, Prince Louis (8), and older brother, Prince George (12), who is heir to the British throne behind his father.