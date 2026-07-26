Star Wars creator George Lucas is "very happy" with new holy grail for fanatics

San Diego, California - The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art — founded by legendary Star Wars creator George Lucas and his wife — will see previously undisplayed items from the hit sci-fi series after it opens later this year.

Star Wars storm trooper mask. A new museum has creator George Lucas' blessing, according to its curator. © CHRIS DELMAS / AFP

The museum's curators recently revealed more details to AFP about the Star Wars holy grail.

"We are the home of the Lucas Archives, the Lucasfilm production materials," Ryan Linkof said. "So we'll have an exhibition on Star Wars that includes some really special pieces that have never been exhibited before."

More than 1,300 objects will be displayed across 33 galleries covering over 9,200 square meters in the futuristically designed building that will open its doors in Los Angeles on September 22.

The museum, spearheaded by the filmmaker and his wife, business executive Mellody Hobson, promises to house some of the objects, artifacts and works Lucas has collected over decades.

The collection includes illustrations by Norman Rockwell, Jessie Willcox Smith and N.C. Wyeth; works by Frida Kahlo, Jacob Lawrence, Charles White and Robert Colescott; and pieces by cartoonists including Winsor McCay, Jack Kirby, and Frank Frazetta.

But the crown jewel, at least for some fans, will be production materials from Lucasfilm.

Linkof said the "incredibly ambitious project," which Lucas has worked on for decades, had faced a series of challenges, including those stemming from the pandemic.

But for the curator, it represents something of a culmination of the acclaimed filmmaker's career. Lucas, 82, remains actively involved in the project, the curator said.

"As far as I can tell, he's very happy with it," he said.