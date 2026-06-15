Fox announces $22 billion acquisition of popular streaming service Roku

New York, New York - Fox Corporation on Monday announced it would acquire Roku in a cash and stock deal that values the streaming giant at $22 billion.

The Roku logo is displayed at Roku headquarters on February 12, 2026, in San Jose, California. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"The transaction combines FOX's leading sports, news and entertainment content and the Tubi service, with Roku's leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households," the companies said in a joint statement.

Roku shareholders would receive cash and Fox stock under the deal valued at $160 per share, the statement said, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2027.

California-based Roku rose to prominence in the early days of streaming with its plug-in devices and is now a major player in smart TV operating systems, earning the vast majority of its revenue from advertising and other platform-related services.

It also has its own advertising-supported streaming channel, a competitor to Fox's Tubi.

"FOX and Roku are committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform and to the continued ubiquitous distribution of FOX content," the companies said.