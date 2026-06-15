Fox announces $22 billion acquisition of popular streaming service Roku

New York, New York - Fox Corporation on Monday announced it would acquire Roku in a cash and stock deal that values the streaming giant at $22 billion.

The Roku logo is displayed at Roku headquarters on February 12, 2026, in San Jose, California.
The Roku logo is displayed at Roku headquarters on February 12, 2026, in San Jose, California.  © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"The transaction combines FOX's leading sports, news and entertainment content and the Tubi service, with Roku's leading connected TV platform, The Roku Channel, first-party data and direct relationship with more than 100 million global streaming households," the companies said in a joint statement.

Roku shareholders would receive cash and Fox stock under the deal valued at $160 per share, the statement said, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2027.

California-based Roku rose to prominence in the early days of streaming with its plug-in devices and is now a major player in smart TV operating systems, earning the vast majority of its revenue from advertising and other platform-related services.

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It also has its own advertising-supported streaming channel, a competitor to Fox's Tubi.

"FOX and Roku are committed to continuing to operate Roku as an open, partner-friendly platform and to the continued ubiquitous distribution of FOX content," the companies said.

Roku generated $4.7 billion in revenue in 2025, with approximately $88 million in profit.

Shares in the company soared over 20% on Friday after Bloomberg reported that it was holding discussions about a potential sale.

Cover photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

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